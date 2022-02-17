The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Gino Basilotto, 26, of Venice. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Robert Bernard Sohling Sr., 44, 47000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $3,500.
Stephanie Marie Shinn, 35, 32000 block of Serene Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
James Robert Koch, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Paul Lester, 28, 20400 block of Albury Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
Amya Denisha Walker, 21, 22600 block of Quasar Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Donald Brent Sinnett, 39, 3100 block of Tenth Street, Englewood. Charges: battery, arrest on out of county warrant, and three counts of out of state fugitive. Bond: $2,500.
Sidney Jonathan Thepphalangsy, 32, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: battery and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Christopher Brown, 38, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Devin Junior Beckford, 21, of Miramar. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Thomas Donald Clemens, 43, 24100 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,740.
Brandony Garcia Lopez, 25, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Dustin Earl Mason, 36, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Robert Michael Pacheco, 30, 2600 block of Trilby Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Ermilio Perez, 41, 1600 block of SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft, unlawful possession of five or more IDs, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,500.
Clifton Jeremiah Underwood, 41, 4500 block of Wabasso Road, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and contempt of court. Bond: $1,000.
Vyacheslav Vizitiv, 38, 1600 block of Maricopa Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Travis Charles Priest, 42, 100 block of San Rafael Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault. Bond: none.
Frances Michelle Wallace, 31, 1900 block of Forked Creed Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dawayne Shykeem Hearns, 25, 1500 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Charles Wilburn Simes, 38, of Fort Ogden. Charge: driving while license suspended and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
J'Lvonna Thompson, 31, 1900 block of Hendry Street, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
