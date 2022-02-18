The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Raymond Edward Warram, 65, 27400 block of Misty Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.
Johnny Isaac Hayes, 41, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Angelique Kai Rivera, 36, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Justin Lemar Blandin, 34, 23500 block of Almond Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $3,500.
Francine Misty Johnson, 46, 21500 block of Eldred Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery against educational employee and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.
Wilfredo Muniz Torres Jr., 41, 1200 block of Bounds Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended and two counts of possession of new or harmful legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.
Shane R. Tanner, 50, 18300 block of Locklane Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $402.
Nolan Ray Griffith, 29, unknown block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Richard Ernst, 35, 2100 block of Backton Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Summer Craddock, 36, homeless of Englewood. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
Nicholai James Kotsimpulos, 25, first block of West Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Kurt Bergmann, 61, 9200 block of Gulf Stream Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jennifer Hill, 37, 400 block of Sunset Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Thomas Canales, 49, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert Mooney, 65, 25100 block of Maruin Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, and failure to return driver’s license when insurance canceled. Bond: $2,120.
Kerian Soto Velazquez, 18, of Tampa. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael James Etheridge, 50, 23100 block of McMullen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: three arrests on out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
David Anthony Laskowski, 52, 100 block of East Horton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of battery against a person 65 years or older. Bond: $9,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Robert Ben Croy, 66, 100 block of Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: firing a projectile into a vehicle or aircraft. Bond: $15,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Samantha Lucindy Sneed, 31, 300 block of Dade Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Deniqua Sharice Wallace, 29, 300 block of Dade Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
