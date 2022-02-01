The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jessica Gail Denlinger, 54, 15400 block of Orangeade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Justin Hamilton Tyson, 35, 1100 block of Rio de Janeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Cory Alan Boyd, 28, 12100 block of Maravilla Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: operating motor vehicle without license, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license expired more than six months, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.

Andres Armando Hernandez, 24, 1200 block of Abner Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Morgan Amelia Bright, 29, 22100 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: unlawful disposal of dead animals and two counts each of animal cruelty and abandonment of animals. Bond: $26,000.

Colby Michael Weaver, 25, 20400 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

Jeremy Michael McMullen, 40, 8500 block of Fay Avenue, North Port. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Adam Thomas Birt, 26, of Bradenton. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Michelle Renee Langley, 49, 1000 block of North Brevard Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $6,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Whitney Junior Charles Jr., 37, 100 block of East Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $20,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


Shane Reed Ferrell, 47, 2600 block of Valkaria Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Joseph Jeffrey Giroux, 44, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, using fraud to obtain property under $20,000, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $3,500.

Jonathan Robert Shoop, 49, 4600 block of McKibben Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nicholas Andrew Hepburn, 36, 6200 block of Falcon Lair Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Royer Rangel-Falcon, 42, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charge: driving while license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $500.

Mark Thomas Stackhouse, 33, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charge: administrative hold for Department of Corrections. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jahnel Latoya Henry, 22, 20500 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting a false ID to law enforcement and contempt of court. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shellie Levine Jr., 45, 1000 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,620.

Gregory Lynn Thompson, 61, 2800 block of NW Pine Creek Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

