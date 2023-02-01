The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Lee Patterson III, 26, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Emily Marie Sturgis, 46, 700 block of Riviera Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.
• Krystal Doris Williams, 37, of North Fort Myers, Florida. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Luis Angel Lopez, 25, of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
• Raymond Lee Steffen, 62, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Hugo Sergio Perez-Toledo, 42, of Cape Coral. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Travis Allen Palmer, 31, of Bokeelia, Florida. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrests:
• Connor Roland Alday, 27, of Myakka City. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting or interfering with wildlife officer, and two counts of violation of FWC Level 2 rules or regulations. Bond: $8,000.
• Jorge Erasmo Vasquez, 28, of Bradenton. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting or interfering with wildlife officer, and two counts of violation of FWC Level 2 rules or regulations. Bond: $8,000.
• Alec Christian Davis, 28, of Bradenton. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting or interfering with wildlife officer, and two counts of violation of FWC Level 2 rules or regulations. Bond: $8,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Henry Carroll III, 19, of North Fort Myers, Florida. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $12,500.
• Rhea Cruz, 39, 4800 block of Payne Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cashner Jakens Deus, 29, of North Miami. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Rafael Gil Garcia, 30, 6300 block of Shalimar Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Izayah Xavian Ortega, 18, 1100 block of Henning Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jacques Gentis, 18, 1600 block of Parker Drive, Englewood. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon into a building or vehicle. Bond: none.
• Ashley Lauren Hills, 30, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
• Freeman Mullet, 65, 1800 block of New Point Comfort Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Juan Hilberto Ayala, 37, 1000 block of SE Ninth Ave, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Tyshawn Rameick Greene, 31, unknown block of Maple Road, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of child abuse without great harm. Bond: $150,000.
• Joshua Ryan Ostromecki, 33, 200 block of North Roger Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Fernando Politron-Ledezma, 45, 1400 block of SE Sunset Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
• Tre Scott Smith, 22, 1100 block of SW Spring Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Ramon Cepeda Hilario, 27, 5300 block of Loop Street, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Germain Omar Johnson, 36, of New York, New York. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Randy Michael Johnson, 37, 4700 block of NE Masters Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Israel Perez, 29, of Naples. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: $240.
• Franklin Hernandez Reyes, 28, of Apopka, Florida. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: $240.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
