The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ericka Jeanette Hill, 37, 2900 block of Palmadelia Ave., Sarasota. Charges: introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, grand theft of property, battery on person 65 years of age or older, and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.

Gloria Hill, 54, 2900 block of Dixie Ave., Sarasota. Charges: grand theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: none.

Justina Concetta Amerose, 19, address withheld. Charges: battery. Bond: $1,500.

James Robert Hausler, Jr., 49, 14400 block of River Beach Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, refusing to accept or sign a summons, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

Jonathan Brian Atwood, 37, 3100 block of Iverson St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Dennis Benedict Bernaciak, 55, 21200 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Maximiliano Augustine Cortez, 25, 8200 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Amanda Ashley Wise, 31, 2700 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Donna Louise Buttlar, 54, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Keith Edward Hilton, 32, 20 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Jesse J. Stocklen, 47, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Katelyn Blumberg Normandeau, 26, 4200 block of Persian Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $500.

Alexander Noelle Hamilton, 34, 4700 block of Wecoma Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $1,500.

Alexander Bruhn Martin, 25, 4200 block of Persian Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


Samuel Adam Cook, 26, 2100 block of Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Alexander Melnitchouk, 33, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Bond: $1,500.

Matthew R. Ropp, 21, 7300 block of Paragon Road, North Port. Charges: arrest on five out of county warrants. Bond: none.

Kohl Shannan Wilson, 19, 500 block of Randolph Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jefferey Allen McDermott, 34, 300 block of W. Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Maria Juana Aranda, 65, of Belle Glade, FL. Charges: trafficking heroine, smuggling contraband into prison and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,620.

Shondella Marie Bray, 46, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: trafficking cocaine, two counts of smuggling contraband into prison, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $29,620.

Peter Michael Dunbar, 63, 90 block of Texas Ave, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Glenda Marie Garcia, 49, 1500 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.

Dawayne Shykeem Hearns, 25, 1500 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

David Allen Hodges, 30, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $120.

Bryan Jeffery Lucas, 36, 3000 block of S.W. Gator Trail, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Charles Wilburn Simes, 38, 7000 block of S.W. Fugate Street, Fort Ogden. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments