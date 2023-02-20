The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Samantha Ann Wright, 28, 11100 block of Palmerston Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000.
Stephanie Marie Johnson, 55, 200 block of Sunset Boulevard East, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Matthew Joseph Weisspfennig, 37, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Colt Andrew Boatright, 25, 200 block of West Effie Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, arrest on out of county warrant, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $20,000.
Raul Puntos-Aquino, 28, unknown block of Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Terrance Devon Reed III, 19, 2400 block of Abbeville Road, North Port. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon; possess controlled substance without prescription; obstruct officer without violence; operate motor vehicle without valid license; probation violation: two counts cocaine sell, manufacture, deliver using two-way communication to commit felony; probation violation: cocaine possession, felony, deliver with gun/concealed weapon/ammo; probation violation: sell cocaine; probation: criminal mischief/ property damage. Bond: none.
Cody Lee Opsahl, 32, 200 block of Valdiva Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespass of a structure and contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Marquita Ann Beachy, 40, 4500 block of Wynwood Lane, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Christopher Evan Davis, 42, 1100 block of Fergus Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated stalking, fraudulent impersonation, resisting officer without violence, and use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $9,510.
Roman Melnichuk, 39, 4100 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: contempt of court and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.
Sergio Alfredo Ponce, 21, 20000 block of Vanguard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jason Paul Powell, 39, 2900 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Colby Ari Jimenez, 31, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and DUI. Bond: $1,620.
Steven Paul Larson, 46, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation: four counts of traffic stolen property; four counts false information pawn; two counts grand theft; four counts of fraudulent use of ID. Bond: none.
Thomas Allen Williams, 21, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant (Charlotte County): battery. Bond: $2,500.
Ryan Sean Quinlan, 28, 2000 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Adrian Cunningham-Washington, 26, 2400 block of Brubeck Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, larceny, battery on a person 65 or older, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $15,620.
Oleksandr Rusanov, 36, 8000 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Joseph Patrick Spano, 54, 1000 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jose A. Licor, 37, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing: fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Clinton Beasley, 42, 8600 block of SW Resse Street, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Gregory Alexis Carrasquillo, 31, 1200 block of SE Eighth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Phillip Lee McEwen Sims, 42, 900 block of Northeast Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $1,500.
Jeremy Lewis Suggs, 43, 2300 block of Southeast Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alisia Lyn Adams, 45, Tampa. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense; DUI; refuse to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $2,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Syanne Bruce, 22, homeless. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
