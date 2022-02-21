The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Julia Ann Campbell, 60, 1900 block of Banana Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Tony Kevin Ludington, 28, 17100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Carl Anthony Coleman, 69, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Benjamin Allen Havelka, 42, of Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Kelly Guay, 55, 6400 block of Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:


Riccardy Pierre, 30, of Miami. Charges: arrest on out of county arrest, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Phillip Jerome Barker Jr., 32, 3600 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to sobriety test, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,120.

Joseph Frank Mendez, 54, 4400 block of Whispering Oaks Drive, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Brian T. Trowbridge, 27, 23000 block of Nugent Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

