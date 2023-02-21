The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Isaiah Hernandez Lopez, 26, homeless of San Antonio, Texas. Charge: causing death or serious injury while driving without license. Bond: $50,000.
• Brian Dana Williamson, 56, 1200 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.
• Hector Mejia Jr., 42, 17500 block of Corkwood Bend Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $7,000.
• Vitaly Shevyakov, 41, 5300 block of Hoffman Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, refusal to accept and sign summons, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, two counts of failure to stop and remain at the scene of a crash with serious injuries, and three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Renee Flowers, 36, 500 block of Lowell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft and resisting arrest. Bond: $3,000.
• Macauly Patrick Canavan, 31, 18300 block of Troon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, petit theft, resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Terry Lee Bostian, 58, 4200 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
• Miguel Ruiz Lopez, 36, of Lakewood, Colorado. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Thomas E. Tomer, 44, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Billie Jane Vanoeveren, 59, of Belmont, Michigan. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Frederick Johnson, 56, 5000 block of Foxhall Road, North Port. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, failure to return driver's license or registration when insurance cancelled, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $360.
• Antonio Carlos Sanchez Lopez, 22, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Manuel Garcia, 37, 3500 block of State Road 70, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Miguel Rodriguez, 28, 2000 block of NE Bishop Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
