The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jamie Sue Schmidt, 45, 100 block of Hibiscus Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: illegal possession of credit card, grand theft or motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Jacqueline Wells, 34, 11000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Christian Zuber, 38, 11000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
John Troy Hatchell, 47, 3800 block of Cobblestone Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Nirmala Victoria Bryan, 55, 9400 block of Spring Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Bryan Herian Perez Carmona, 22, 2500 block of Broad Ranch Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Jessica Mendoza, 38, 22000 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Harley Dawn Spicer, 28, 3300 block of South Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.
Madison Kay Henderson, 24, 10200 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and refusal to accept or sign summons. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Christopher Brown, 38, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Enrique Durian Ibarra, 42, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
James Gustav Wuellenweber, 50, of Bow, New Hampshire. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Sergey Chelnokov, 35, 13700 block of Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Manuel Roman, 52, 3100 block of Chandler Road, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, destroying evidence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tavarus Treon Dennis, 31, 2200 block of SE Suarez Street, Arcadia. Charge: sexual assault. Bond: none.
Gregory Garcia Tijerina, 39, 6100 block of SW Miami Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tomas Guadalupe Munoz Sanchez, 30, 2400 block of SE Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Loretta Jean Chambers, 51, 1300 SW Bitter Sweet Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Alejandro Gonzalez-Viay, 19, unknown block of Pointer Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
