The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Miguel Ruiz Lopez, 36, of Lakewood, Colorado. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Thomas E. Tomer, 44, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Billie Jane Vanoeveren, 59, of Belmont, Michigan. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Joshua Julian Jaquan Murray, 33, of West Park, Florida. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Noah Leon Carlson, 42, 8100 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Martha Cabanzo, 56, 26500 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Teresa F. Cirillo, 59, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Frank Robert Timmerman, 62, 100 block of Bedford Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Joseph Junior Villafane, 41, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $334.
• Selwyn Thomas, 83, 3400 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Kent Otto Maeglin, 67, 12400 block of Mitchell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.
• Roberto Carlos Rosales Jr., 33, of Orlando. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Gregorio Lazaro Martinez, 69, of North Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
• Patrick Leo Hicks, 53, 2800 block of 11th Street, Englewood. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
• William Peter Guttendorf III, 36, 5000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: failure to register as convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $10,500.
• Jason Allen Woodcock Jr., 31, of Daytona Beach. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
• Abraham Brad Cozzi, 51, of Bradenton. Charges: trespassing and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sara Adamovna Abramovich, 41, 4300 block of Kenosha Street, North Port. Charge: custody interference. Bond: $1,500.
• Cameron Antonio Childs, 19, 10400 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charges: grand theft and criminal mischief. Bond: $2,000.
• Jason Lamont Chism, 49, 6000 block of Leape Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
• Tyler Dominic Racioppi, 26, 1500 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charge: battery against first responder. Bond: none.
• David Frederick Johnson, 56, 5000 block of Foxhall Road, North Port. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, failure to return driver’s license or registration when insurance cancelled, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $360.
• Antonio Carlos Sanchez Lopez, 22, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Manuel Garcia, 37, 3500 block of State Road 70, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• David Frederick Johnson, 56, 200 block of Austrailian Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Timothy Peter Richards, 55, 700 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Bobby Barajas, 37, 100 block of North Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Franklin James Pickett, 50, 1400 block of SE Ohio Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $15,000.
• Victor Eugenio Escobedo Moreno, 22, unknown block of Alabama Street, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Dawn Mullins, 58, 2900 block of NE Hollingsworth Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Ana Martinez Regalado, 42, 5300 block of SW Provau Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: fraudulent impersonation. Bond: $1,500.
• James Matthew Theiss, 64, of Naples. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Miguel Rodriguez, 28, 2000 block of NE Bishop Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
