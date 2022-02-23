The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sydney Paige Prewett, 26, of Westpoint, Indiana. Charge: battery. Bone: $500.
Amanda Jo Schmierer, 28, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Stanley Wade Bowers, 54, 3600 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Michael James Etheridge, 51, 23100 block of McMullen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary, grand theft of a controlled substance, and two counts of grand theft. Bond: $25,000.
Andre Mahir Marji, 19, 2400 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Taylor Nicole Fairfax, 27, 3200 block of Sesame Street, North Port. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Matthew Robert Ropp, 21, 7300 block of Paragon Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a stolen credit or debit card, five counts of petit theft, and six counts of unarmed burglary. Bond: none.
Joam Sanchez, 32, of Hialeah, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Maurice David Perry, 59, of Chicago, Illinois. Charges: unlawful possession of four or fewer IDs, grand theft, fraudulent possession of another person's ID without consent, and four counts of fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $31,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Phillip Jerome Barker Jr., 32, 3600 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Collette Marie Harrelson, 64, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: destruction of evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,500.
David Patrick Moore, 30, 1700 block of Gauguin Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of malicious land burning. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
John Joseph Gillespie Jr., 50, 3200 block of Tamiami Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Colleen Noel DiDonato, 47, 4600 block of Wilbur Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two arrests on out of county warrants. Bond: $7,500.
Danny Ray McCune, 26, 800 block of West Magnolia Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Rodney Alan Shields, 51, 4600 block of SE Wilbur Drive, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended, failure to register motor vehicle, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $740.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
