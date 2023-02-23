The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Francis Feinen, 61, of Shawano, Wisconsin. Charges: driving while license suspended more than 6 months and knowingly driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Rene Flores de Jesus, 33, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Anna Genevieve Logis, 35, 300 block of Fortaleza Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Brianna Michelle Jackson, 33, 15500 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 31, 500 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to follow lawful orders from law enforcement, driving while license revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Raymond Jay Harmon, 54, first block of Theresa Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $2,500.
Robin Omar Joachim, 30, 2100 block of Bermuda Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass by failure to leave. Bond: $1,500.
James Adam Hutcheson, 44, 3300 block of Stone Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Christopher Nikita Kiner, 58, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: none.
Dominique Anita Hughes, 35, 21600 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: five counts each of submitting false voter registration or information and fraudulent use or possession of another person's ID. Bond: $25,000.
Pablo Habraham Dominguez-Cruz, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Kortny Ann Hayden, 35, 4500 block of Mermell Circle, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,620.
Summer Ann Craddock, 37, 3200 block of Towhee Street, Englewood. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Lorenzo Antonio Lopez-Diaz, 27, of Tampa. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Alan Torres, 22, 2050 block of NW Richard Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with damage to property. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Vicente Becerra Vera, 25, 4900 block of Nela Street, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Tomas Bernal Ramirez, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
John Joseph Starbeck, 60, 4500 block of Hamwood Street, North Port. Charge: larceny and trespassing. Bond: $240.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Elvin Gutierrez, 30, 6330 block of SW Marco Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.