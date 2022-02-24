The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Thomas Dethloff, 31, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Paul Anthony Tomasi, 25, 22200 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Nicholas Joseph Faieta, 31, 200 block of Allworthy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
Derik Markeith Davis, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, criminal mischief, tampering with a witness, violation of probation or community control, and three counts of battery. Bond: $15,000.
Christian Alberto Collazo-Cintron, 28, 3700 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Johnny Lee Howard, 53, 9600 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: battery against person aged 65 years or older, battery, tampering with a witness, criminal mischief, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $20,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Richard Resto Jr., 30, of San Carlos Park, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Terry Duvall, 63, 8200 block of Rockwell Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle, and DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $740.
John Joseph Hollister, 38, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and petit theft. Bond: $1,620.
Keri Lynn Marie Makarewicz, 37, 23200 block of Lehigh Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Cesar Isaac Romero, 24, 1500 block of Gantry Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michelle Suzanne Karajman, 35, of Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Aaliyah Ruth Stone, 18, 500 block of Kellstadt Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of malicious land burning. Bond: $3,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Moises Santiago Hernandez, 44, 1300 block of Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior. Bond: none.
Amanda Ester Zuniga, 32, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Priscilla Ann Underwood, 59, first block of Booker T. Washington Road, Arcadia. Charges: threatening violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $240.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
