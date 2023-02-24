The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kaycee Lynn Chafee, 33, first block of Bunker Place, Rotonda West. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Michael James Gables, 68, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass. Bond: none.
• Jacquez Leonard Cokley, 24, 21100 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Craig Andrew McKendry Sr., 50, 3100 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft, operating as unregistered electrical contractor, engaging in contracting business without certification, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• John Curtis Speicher, 27, 400 block of Crystal Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Michael Chester Carter, 51, 23200 block of Rountree Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Mary Veronica Michels, 60, address withheld. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Valerie Gertrude Bentley, 52, 21000 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• John Peter Baldwin, 76, of Lutz, Florida. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Nicole McDonald, 39, 1500 block of Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• John Lee Daniels, 69, 19100 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and reckless driving. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Darlene Suzanne Forsten, 50, 7500 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Liam Patrick Kingery, 26, 12300 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Thomas Joseph Murphy, 70, 2600 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Cassandra E. Milliern, 36, 6400 block of Kenwoods Drive, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Lisa Nichole Lanier, 47, 1100 block of NE Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Sherri Rene Welch, 50, 1500 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
