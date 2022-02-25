The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nicole Anna Cheek, 20, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Mathew Thomas Brown, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Paul Russell Duxbury, 53, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, violation of probation. Bond: none.

Dennis James Malkowski, 59, 3300 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Jacqueline Hamilton-Lee, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation. Bond: none.

Todd Edward Trent, 51, 500 block of Jazmine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

William Gerard Vanpolanenpetel, 60, 14500 block of Lillian Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

William D. Sousa, 65, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Daniel Adam Hooper, 34, 900 block of Liberty Street, Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $548.

Johnny Lee Howard, 53, address withheld. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Tammy L. Pritts, 53, 7100 block of Eldridge Street, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,000.

Amanda May Martin, 40, 1100 block of Andrew Street, Englewood. Charges: driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


Joseph John Austin, 66, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Rachel Marie Frink, 41, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Jacob Lee Stone, 21, 1700 block of Harbell Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Chance Allan Bouchard, 18, 5100 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.

Richard Haven Parsons III, 38, 7400 block of Meroni Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.

The Longboat Key Police Department reported the following arrest:

Dino Raffaele Liberto, 50, 6200 block of Drucker Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault against first responder, possession of cocaine. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Patrick James Russell, 53, of Zolfo Springs, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.

Jennifer Lynn Doyle, 50, of Zolfo Springs, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Andrew Nuesslein Bausch, 65, of Allentown, Pennsylvania. Charge: DUI with damage to property. Bond: $500.

