The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jennifer Dawn McGregor-Halstead, 43, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Kevin Gonzales Blackwell, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Kurtis Lee Ray Baber, 27, 21300 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Joaquim Ferreira Sobrinho, 53, 400 block of Skyland Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

Pierre Reginald Siceron, Jr., 21, 2500 block of Jamaica St., Port Charlotte. Charge: lewd lascivious battery of a victim 12 to 16 years of age. Bond: none.

Bren Hayden Butler, 57, 500 block of Ridgewood St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: none.

Timothy Vernon Gause, 54, Lakeland, Florida. Charge: knowingly driving while license was suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Romello Keytone Grayson, 24, Greenville, South Carolina. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none. 


Alexander Joeseph Deal, 49, Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $5,000.

Dakota Hollis Hardin, 29, 7400 block of Thomas St., Englewood. Charges: violation of probation, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.

Nicholas Andrew Brucker, 27, 100 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving without license revoked and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.

Concepcion Cruz Aguilar, 42, 1300 block of SE Second Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000. 

Luis Roman-Pastor, 43, 6200 block of SW Pablo Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Abby Louise Cretu, 20, 8300 block of Malcom Ave., North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

