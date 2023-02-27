The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Justin Lee Atwood, 34, of Sarasota. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
• David Charles Farley, 64, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
• Kerry Ann Dillow, 47, 27100 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $810,000.
• Robert Alonzo Holifield, 66, 4700 block of Lagorce Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• John William Parrish, 37, 28800 block of Palm Shores Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Tara Marie Blasi, 31, 23000 block of Foot Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer Elizabeth Grenier, 39, 2000 block of Midnight Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Joshua Tomlinson, 45, of Greenville, South Carolina. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Travis Eugene Albright, 46, 2000 block of East Crest Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $740.
• Michael Oliver Wulfing, 61, 800 block of Egret Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy Nathan Fafard, 36, 8500 block of Dorothy Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Takyra Sue Sampson, 18, 1600 block of Wendover Street, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
• Lucas Levi Sickler, 20, 4600 block of Belladonna Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Iman Nakiya Prince, 42, of Jacksonville. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Mauricio Romero Cruz, 27, 4100 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Frank DiFiore
