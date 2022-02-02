The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Justin Matthew Wilk, 28, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Martha Luz Sosa, 47, 3300 block of Grand Vista Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $800.

Jeremy George Erhart, 39, 6100 block of McKee Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence, battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jacob Taylor Baggot, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Timothy Joseph Mace, 48, 12200 block of Egret Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Kama Ann Salmon, 50, 2100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Margaret Ann Schaufus, 43, 300 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Daniel Matthew Lewis, 48, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.


The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Joseph Scott Torres, 42, 8200 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Gildardo Beltran-Espinosa, 50, of Bowling Green, Florida. Charge: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Shawn Everard Brown, 23, 1200 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Michael Dewayne Rhoden, 21, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Von Pickett II, 46, 100 block of North Osceola Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, threatening officer with death or serious bodily harm, obstruction of justice, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

