The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Josue Guillermo Quintanilla-Alcantar, 30, of Winter Haven, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Jose Christian Gutierrez, 27, of Wauchula, Florida. Charges: grand theft and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Ledezma Jimenez Apolinar, 37, 4400 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Michael Anthony Diebel, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Matthew Sutton, 26, 1200 block of Somerset Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
Richard Zachary Samson, 22, 2400 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
Brittney Suzanne Reda, 37, 4300 block of Jackson Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Paul Russell Duxbury, 54, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christiana Lee Preston, 37, of Miami, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Fernando Enrique Rodriguez, 50, of Miami, Florida. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Ryan Joseph Schuelke, 36, of Lutz, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Jah'nauria Oraion Deana Foster, 18, of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Charges: petty theft and grand theft. Bond: $7,500.
Ismaila M. Doye, 36, of Houston, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Amy Petrica Hammett, 57, unknown address. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Francisco Rojop-Chavez, 40, of Fort Myers, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Rutilio Porcayo-Fajardo, 52, of Fort Myers, Florida. Charge: driving while license expired. Bond: none.
Terreka Lamia Williams, 19, of Fort Myers, Florida. Charges: petty theft and grand theft. Bond: $7,500.
Tyra Denise Whitfield, 19, of Fort Myers, Florida. Charges: petty theft and grand theft. Bond: $7,500.
Michael Jerome Downing, 36, 200 block of East Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Hernan Ernesto Prieto-Rodriguez, 28, of Doral, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Dario Neftali Ramirez-Lopez, 29, of Clewiston. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jair Atamirano-Castro, 38, of Carbondale, Illinois. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Douglas Allen Athey, 69, of Canby, Indiana. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Magdalena Diego-Magdaleno, 45, 3800 block of SE County Road 760A, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jesse Robert Allen Sedore, 23, 12400 block of LaMontier Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Helio Pereira Da Silva, 55, of Sarasota, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Holden John Adams, 21, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of burglary. Bond: $6,000.
Philip Lee Ahmed, 44, of Venice. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
Mikhail Bublik, 41, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Trevor Clarke Dean, 30, 4100 block of Platt Street, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
George Robert McCall, 44, of St. James City. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Jose Sales Lopez, 38, of Venice, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jamaine Brown, 40, 4300 block of Wesley Lane, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Joseph Francis Brucker, 33, 21000 block of Halden Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
Stephen Michael Wadlinger, 55, 2700 block of Tusket Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ray Clifford Addison, 28, 40300 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: armed burglary, grand theft of firearm, and use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $45,000.
Destiny Marie Malsbury, 19, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Samuel Tofloko Johnson, 27, of Orlando, Florida. Charges: obtaining property through fraud, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Jamal Deshawn Tudor, 30, of Brooklyn, New York. Charges: obtaining property through fraud, presenting a false ID to law enforcement, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $3,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
