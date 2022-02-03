The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Chris Alan Molinet, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Derek Albert Shaffer, 38, 12700 block of Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Dallas Gregory Callahan, 20, 21000 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Derek Paul Furness, 27, 8900 block of Sea Grape Lane, Placida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Heather Elizabeth Powers, 33, 8400 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Maria Gonzalez De Alvarez, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Spock McCowan, 55, 29200 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Stephanie Elaine Broyles, 41, 3000 block of Barry Road, North Port. Charge: trafficking in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
Daniel M. Lewis, 48, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without probation. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stephen Charles Seed Jr., 36, 6300 block of Beedla Street, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary and criminal mischief. Bond: $8,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marilyn Kay Durrance, 44, 200 block of Gladiola Street, Lake Placid. Charges: unarmed burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.
Kanadyra Tryventay Kohliem, 31, 100 block of South Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Kenneth Ernest Waibel, 48, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Josue Deleon Perez, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.