The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Chris Alan Molinet, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Derek Albert Shaffer, 38, 12700 block of Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

Dallas Gregory Callahan, 20, 21000 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Derek Paul Furness, 27, 8900 block of Sea Grape Lane, Placida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Heather Elizabeth Powers, 33, 8400 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Maria Gonzalez De Alvarez, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Spock McCowan, 55, 29200 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Elaine Broyles, 41, 3000 block of Barry Road, North Port. Charge: trafficking in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.

Daniel M. Lewis, 48, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without probation. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Stephen Charles Seed Jr., 36, 6300 block of Beedla Street, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary and criminal mischief. Bond: $8,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Marilyn Kay Durrance, 44, 200 block of Gladiola Street, Lake Placid. Charges: unarmed burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.

Kanadyra Tryventay Kohliem, 31, 100 block of South Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Kenneth Ernest Waibel, 48, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Josue Deleon Perez, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

