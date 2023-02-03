The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Steven Allen Taylor, 30, 27100 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Ashley Raquel Spencer, 33, 500 block of Berry Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Samantha Lee Milera, 41, 800 block of Mertil Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Lora Ashley Whitehead, 37, 27000 block of Ann Arbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $8,500.
• Cassandra Rae Mason, 36, 22400 block of Central Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Gina M. Consenza, 56, 700 block of Delray Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Albert Lee Thomas Jr., 30, 1700 block of Education Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Deborah Greer Nemser, 67, 21000 block of Halden Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: assault. Bond: none.
• Bill B. Beahn, 37, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, grand theft of motor vehicle, and three counts of grand theft. Bond: $25,000.
• Joseph Larry Laramee, 36, 18400 block of Elgin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Bernard Crawford Jr., 45, 21500 block of Beaverton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Luis Felipe Sandoval, 56, 21100 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Lucas Kraft Langenfield, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Joshua A. Barden, 33, 1200 block of South Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Brittney Suzanne Reda, 37, 4300 block of Jackson Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Paul Russell Duxbury, 54, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Christiana Lee Preston, 37, of Miami. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Fernando Enrique Rodriguez, 50, of Miami. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Ryan Joseph Schuelke, 36, of Lutz. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
• Jah'nauria Oraion Deana Foster, 18, of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Charges: petty theft and grand theft. Bond: $7,500.
• Ismaila M. Doye, 36, of Houston. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Amy Petrica Hammett, 57, unknown address. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Francisco Rojop-Chavez, 40, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Rutilio Porcayo-Fajardo, 52, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license expired. Bond: none.
• Terreka Lamia Williams, 19, of Fort Myers. Charges: petty theft and grand theft. Bond: $7,500.
• Tyra Denise Whitfield, 19, of Fort Myers. Charges: petty theft and grand theft. Bond: $7,500.
• Michael Jerome Downing, 36, 200 block of East Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Hernan Ernesto Prieto-Rodriguez, 28, of Doral, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Dario Neftali Ramirez-Lopez, 29, of Clewiston. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jair Atamirano-Castro, 38, of Carbondale, Illinois. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Douglas Allen Athey, 69, of Canby, Indiana. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Magdalena Diego-Magdaleno, 45, 3800 block of SE County Road 760A, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jamaine Brown, 40, 4300 block of Wesley Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Michael William Clancy Jr., 61, first block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: resisting officer without violence and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.
• Gregorio Garcia, 32, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: exhibiting a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school or other designated property and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Nicole Christina Hinchcliffe, 35, 12000 block of Weimar Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: accessory to exhibiting a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school or other designated property and two counts of accessory to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Ronald Leon Wakely, 52, 4200 block of Manilla Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Joseph Francis Brucker, 33, 21000 block of Halden Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Stephen Michael Wadlinger, 55, 2700 block of Tusket Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jesse Robert Allen Sedore, 23, 12400 block of LaMontier Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kelly Jo Burke, 46, 22200 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Blake Scott Coker, 37, 5400 block of Jami Avenue, North Port. Charges: petty theft and trespassing. Bond: $620.
• Kathleen Madonia Cole, 60, 2200 block of South River Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Holden John Adams, 21, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of burglary. Bond: $6,000.
• Philip Lee Ahmed, 44, of Venice. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
• Jose Sales Lopez, 38, of Venice. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Mikhail Bublik, 41, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Trevor Clarke Dean, 30, 4100 block of Platt Street, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• George Robert McCall, 44, of St. James City. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Jose Sales Lopez, 38, of Venice. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jose Hernandez, 47, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
• Guadalupe Perez Vasquez, 50, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
• Samuel Tofloko Johnson, 27, of Orlando. Charges: obtaining property through fraud, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Jamal Deshawn Tudor, 30, of Brooklyn, New York. Charges: obtaining property through fraud, presenting a false ID to law enforcement, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $3,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Yaider Bazo Hernandez, 30, 4400 block of NW County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: battery against first responder, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Victor Roque Moreno, 43, 2900 block of SW Louis Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,120.
• J'Lvonna Thompson, 32, 1900 block of Hendry Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Amber Nicole Van Nattan, 32, of Palm Bay, Florida. Charges: tampering with electronic monitoring device and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Marina Gomez Figueroa, 37, 300 block of Smith Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Charles Richard Hatcher, 44, 2900 block of SE Joshua Estates Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
• Ladarrious Eugene Mosely, 44, 1800 block of Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $10,500.
• Ray Clifford Addison, 28, 40300 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: armed burglary, grand theft of firearm, and use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $45,000.
• Destiny Marie Malsbury, 19, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Helio Pereira Da Silva, 55, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.