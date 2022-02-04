The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Julie Lashae Garrett, 42, 1500 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

Martha Jane Vanwagner, 70, 19700 block of Midway Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest of out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Joshua Shawn Pangburn, 22, 8100 block of Chico Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief, and two counts of battery. Bond: none.

Alexis R. Leonard, 31, Lakewood, New Jersey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $6,000.

Domingo Sarat-Marrogvin, 19, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Richard Key Reece, 64, of Elmwood, Tennessee. Charge: introducing contraband into county detention facility, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

John Lee Clark, 38, of Eastpointe, Michigan. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Tuesday Noelle Krick, 32, of Cape Coral. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Erik Moises Vizcarra, 18, of Brownsville, Texas. Charges: reckless driving and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.

Jesse R. Ward, 34, of Beaver, Pennsylvania. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Angelica Honojos, 29, 400 block of Mira Flores Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christian Collins Taylor, 27, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

Shawn Marie Wilson, 46, 1700 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $3,250.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Barry William Ramey, 42, 500 block of NW Mimisa Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, loitering or prowling, and contempt of court. Bond: $1,620.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Leon Oliver Williams III, 38, 6500 block of Elmwood Road, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Marcellous Douglas Hearns Sr., 61, 1500 block of Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $11,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Manuel Rojas, 18, 1400 block of NE Sunset Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: unarmed burglary, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,620.

Destiny Marie Malsbury, 18, 4700 block of NW Lyons Street, Arcadia. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, grand theft, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

Lapila Jahnai Warren, 34, 1300 block of SW Rosebud Drive, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,620.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

