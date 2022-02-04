The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Julie Lashae Garrett, 42, 1500 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Martha Jane Vanwagner, 70, 19700 block of Midway Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest of out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Joshua Shawn Pangburn, 22, 8100 block of Chico Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief, and two counts of battery. Bond: none.
Alexis R. Leonard, 31, Lakewood, New Jersey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $6,000.
Domingo Sarat-Marrogvin, 19, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Richard Key Reece, 64, of Elmwood, Tennessee. Charge: introducing contraband into county detention facility, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
John Lee Clark, 38, of Eastpointe, Michigan. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Tuesday Noelle Krick, 32, of Cape Coral. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Erik Moises Vizcarra, 18, of Brownsville, Texas. Charges: reckless driving and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
Jesse R. Ward, 34, of Beaver, Pennsylvania. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Angelica Honojos, 29, 400 block of Mira Flores Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christian Collins Taylor, 27, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Shawn Marie Wilson, 46, 1700 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $3,250.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Barry William Ramey, 42, 500 block of NW Mimisa Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, loitering or prowling, and contempt of court. Bond: $1,620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Leon Oliver Williams III, 38, 6500 block of Elmwood Road, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Marcellous Douglas Hearns Sr., 61, 1500 block of Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $11,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Manuel Rojas, 18, 1400 block of NE Sunset Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: unarmed burglary, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,620.
Destiny Marie Malsbury, 18, 4700 block of NW Lyons Street, Arcadia. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, grand theft, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Lapila Jahnai Warren, 34, 1300 block of SW Rosebud Drive, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,620.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.