The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ronald Martin Jackson, 38, 27100 block of Jordan Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Steven Alan Cox, 20, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

John Ohle, 20, 20300 block of Emerald Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

William John Mackey, 71, 3100 block of Bourbon St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Jennifer June Kandy, 36, of Ellenton, Florida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.

Johnny Thomas Rivera, 22600 block of SW Beard St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Delio Guerrero Soler, 53, of West Monroe, Louisiana. Charge: operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

John Henry Wilbanks, 78, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of battery on a firefighter, officer, EMT. Bond: none.

William Winterstein III, 46, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 26, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Sabrina Lee Fisher, 36, 3000 block of Shannon Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

William Martin Warnke, 63, 14000 block of Black Beauty Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Ashley Jo Anderson, 32, 1000 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Daniel Matthew Lewis, 47, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $18,500.

Richard Clifton Mason, 38, 100 block of Dowling Ave. NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $500.

Alicia Nicole Tucker, 21, 900 block of Roseway Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Lindsey Prince Price, 42, 12300 block of Mellon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.


Justin Nathan Lamka, 36, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300, two counts of dealing traffic in stolen property and two counts of engage in public assistance fraud under $200. Bond: none.

Charles Wayne Scheider, 47, 800 block of Red Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of personal identification of 10-20 others without consent, and fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times $100 or more. Bond: none.

Alexis Reyes-Mora, 34, of Panama City, Florida. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $50,000.

James John Riggs, 54, of Lake Wales, Florida. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify the state of a change of address, possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by other state felon, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Camryn James McDougal, 21, 3200 block of Smith St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Alfredo Roni Matias Juan, 21, of Bradenton. Charge: false ID given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.

Idolina Calvo Sanchez, 34, of Bradenton. Charge: operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jean Marie Conley, 38, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charge: purchase cocaine. Bond: $7,500.

Juan Cortez Obrien, 28, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charges: purchase cocaine, possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended. Bond: $8,120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ryan Patrick Hanrahan, 36, 900 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jonathan Mario Iannelli, 31, Pine Hurst Street, Rotonda West. Charge: obstructing justice. Bond: $20,000.

Alexander Thomas Lafond, 21, 4500 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.

Raymond Edwin Schott III, 48, 12900 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Tereasa Joan Zacheleyer, 68, 3200 block of Lady Palm Way, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

