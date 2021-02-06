The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Austin Michael Durrant, 23, 3700 block of Oasis Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Michael T. Porter, 36, 800 block of E. Sixth St., Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and three out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

