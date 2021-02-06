The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Austin Michael Durrant, 23, 3700 block of Oasis Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Michael T. Porter, 36, 800 block of E. Sixth St., Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and three out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.