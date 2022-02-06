The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Carillo Cruz-Lopez, 35, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Simon Ermelindo Carillo, 31, address withheld. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

Carl Elmer Ball, 54, of Diston Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,000.

Warren David Lee Thompson, 37, 12200 block of Poindexter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and sex offender registration. Bond: none.

Tage Mason Fleming, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

William Perry Bell, 61, address withheld. Charges: battery, off-bond/forfeiture/revocations and criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: none.

Brian Keith Morris, 41, 3500 block of Suwanee Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation and battery. Bond: none.

Kristina Madonna Donis, 27, 4000 block of Beave Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $1,000.

Benjamin Butler, Jr., 35, 21400 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of a possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Robert Dale Platter, 47, 60 block of Theresa Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $5,000.

Patrick Antonio Kiner, 52, of Plantation, FL. Charges: trespassing and petty theft. Bond: $7,500.

Andrew David Benson, 34, of North Fort Myers. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, trafficking amphetamine, failure to register a motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Glenn Joseph Fitch, Jr., 59, of Neptune, NJ. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Lynnmarie Skulski, 54, 7100 block of Beadsley St., Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

James Landon Lowe, 27, 10000 block of S.W. County Road 769. Charges: DUI, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.

Juventino Hernandez-Hernandez, 39, 400 block of N. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ronald Junior Cain, Jr., 38, 2900 block of 23rd St., Sarasota. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: none.

Chad Douglas Cawley, 57, 200 block of Montana Ave., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Michelle Joy Leto, 46, 4800 block of Flamlau Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Curtis Edwin Story, Jr., 56, 9000 block of Falcon Court, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Gildardo Beltran-Espinosa, 50, of Bowling Green, FL. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000. 

Marilyn Kay Durrance, 44, 213 Gladiola St, Lake Placid, unarmed burglary of an unarmed structure, and grand theft. Bond: $3,000.

Esteban Garcia-Gutierrez, 27, 1300 block of S.E. Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charges: contempt of court, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $32,500.

Leodegairo Mejia Gutierrez, 28, 80 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jimmy Lee Howell, 22, 1600 block of Pleasent Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.

Kanadyra Tryventay Kohliem, 31, 100 block of S. Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Josue Deleon Perez, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $150. Bond: none.

Michael Von Pickett II, 100 block of N. Osceola Ave. Charges: battery, resisting officer without violence, threat with death or serious bodily harm to law enforcement officer, and obstructing justice. Bond: $31,500.

