The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kevin White, 61, 200 block of Mauritania Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Teri Renee Chen, 38, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more, possession of cocaine, sale of Schedule I or II narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Chad Allen Walker, 39, 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
• Samuel Alvarez Macias, 19, of Cape Coral, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rochell Ann Cuozzo, 60, 3300 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Kervens Jean, 18, of Ruskin, Florida. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Michael Sheridan, 29, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
• Joseph Manuel Torres III, 48, 5400 block of Cambay Street, North Port. Charges: sexual assault, false imprisonment, battery, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $400,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Eban Hawkim Wilson, 38, 2800 block of Jaylene Road, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence, failure to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Wallace Clayton Stewart, 45, 2800 block of Northwest Rimes Drive, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• Craig Michael Ward, 49, 2900 block of Northeast Tisltra Drive, Arcadia. Charges: sale of opium or derivative narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Victor Mendoza, 59, Zolfo Springs. Charges: felony failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Courtney Nicole Litchfield, 25, 10100 block of SW Peace River Street, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Juan Carlos Castellan-Garcia, 36, 1400 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Cirilo Molina-Lopez, 45, 1400 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.