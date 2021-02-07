The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Mitchell Ryan, 19, 38800 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with serious bodily injury to another. Bond: $2,000.
Coedy Marie Walsh, 39, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Dillon Patrick Grady, 24, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Dallas Giovanni Evans, 21, 18400 block of Ebb Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant.
Kristyn Dawn Robinson, 38, 9300 block of Arnaz Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Paige Rene Almand, 20, 21300 block of Hawthorne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Gregory Scott Barklow, 49, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sasha Sabina Martinez, 21, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Charles Joseph Eidys, 57, 2600 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Roberty David Hampton, 53, 4000 block of Blue Ridge St., North Port. Charges: DUI and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $120.
George Albert Kocher III, 73, 3800 block of San Bruno Road, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Calvin Bryant, 58, 2200 block of Simonton Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Kevin Joseph Dicentes, 31, 6300 block of Van Camp St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Jordan Allen Gray, 27, 600 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Waltrudes Jose Tavares-Filho, 54, 1300 block of James St., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dwayne LLoyd Daley, 25, 1600 block of S.W. Eagerton Dr., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Juan Carlos Dominguez, 42, 420 block of W. Effie St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Don Shane Frazier, 40, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.
Jonathan David Hubbard, 38, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Darnell Earnest-Reshown Page, 19, of Lakeland. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Benito Alejandro Ramirez, 44, 2700 block of S.E. Frank J. Dewane Way, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
