The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Thomas Head, 39, 15500 block of Orangeade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.

Madison Taylor Davis, 22, 100 block of Peace Island Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $15,000.

Stacey Lea Hopkins, 40, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Vadim G. Balakleenko, 54, 1400 block of San Cristobal Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Benjamin John Phillips Jr., 33, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $10,000.

Robert Gerard Deary, 66, 4400 block of Spire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to accept and sign summons. Bond: $2,000.

Paul G. Bartolomey, 27, 21200 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

James Brian Smith Jr., 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

Lynn Lee Duquette, 54, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Martha J. Leddon, 58, of Murraysville, Pennsylvania. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. Bond: $5,000.

Fatima Amina Duka, 25, 6200 block of Collier Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Christopher Allen Krase, 46, 13400 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jennifer Patrice Anthony, 51, of Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Spencer Blaise Alexander, 23, 17000 block of Kellog Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Robert Charles Weichbrodt, 37, 1100 block of Petronia Street, North Port. Charges: petit theft and resisting arrest. Bond: $1,000.

James Wright Johnson, 86, of Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Douglas V. Herbrank, 52, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Yordanis Toppe Dorado, 36, of Orlando. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

Nicole Lee Watson, 38, of Stewart, Florida. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Lauriano Hernandez-Lopez, 29, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

