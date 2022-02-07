The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Thomas Head, 39, 15500 block of Orangeade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.
Madison Taylor Davis, 22, 100 block of Peace Island Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $15,000.
Stacey Lea Hopkins, 40, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Vadim G. Balakleenko, 54, 1400 block of San Cristobal Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Benjamin John Phillips Jr., 33, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $10,000.
Robert Gerard Deary, 66, 4400 block of Spire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to accept and sign summons. Bond: $2,000.
Paul G. Bartolomey, 27, 21200 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
James Brian Smith Jr., 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Lynn Lee Duquette, 54, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Martha J. Leddon, 58, of Murraysville, Pennsylvania. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. Bond: $5,000.
Fatima Amina Duka, 25, 6200 block of Collier Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Allen Krase, 46, 13400 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jennifer Patrice Anthony, 51, of Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Spencer Blaise Alexander, 23, 17000 block of Kellog Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robert Charles Weichbrodt, 37, 1100 block of Petronia Street, North Port. Charges: petit theft and resisting arrest. Bond: $1,000.
James Wright Johnson, 86, of Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Douglas V. Herbrank, 52, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Yordanis Toppe Dorado, 36, of Orlando. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Nicole Lee Watson, 38, of Stewart, Florida. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lauriano Hernandez-Lopez, 29, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.