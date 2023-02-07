The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Justin Levi Johnson, 38, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Whitney Junior Charles Jr., 38, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Matthew Riesgo, 18, 2600 block of Fallon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $5,000.
• Rocco Vincent Sfara, 47, 2200 block of Aaron Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of stolen credit or debit card, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, resisting officer without violence, and failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Glenn Scott MacLeod, 57, 7000 block of Mineola Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Charles Buster Loud, 38, 11300 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Joanna Inez Rea, 37, first block of Sand Dollar Lane, Englewood. Charges: resisting officer without violence, disorderly intoxication, and trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: $6,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michele Antonio Acampora, 27, 1800 block of Sand Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Laci Arlene Adams, 18, 4100 block of Dambury Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI with serious bodily injury to another and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jason Allen Bishop, 42, of LaBelle. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• David Andrew Bunn, 36, 5700 block of Kennwood Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Briana Nicole Palmer, 25, of Jacksonville. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kenneth Wayne Reinert, 44, 4800 block of Talisman Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Christopher Lavon Taylor II, 23, 1000 block of Ohana Street, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery against pregnant victim and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Dustin Charles Accardi, 30, 1200 block of NE Sugar Babe Road, Arcadia. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
