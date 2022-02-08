The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Eugene Mandarino, 62, 200 block of San Crystal Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Jason Kenneth Wright, 40, 16500 block of Cape Horn Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 1500 block of Noble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Mickey Alan Albright, 43, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Tammy Lynn Coleman, 28, 3300 block of Swanee Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful or new legend drug without a prescription, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Karen Ann Julian, 59, 100 block of Norfolk Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Joseph Russell Filter, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
David Anthony Laskowski, 52, 100 block of East Horton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Victor Rene Smith, 26, of Tampa. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
Scott Cregeen, 61, 26200 block of Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Bernard Davis III, 19, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $3,500.
Leonard Anthony Lobianco, 51, 5200 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Christopher John Schreiber, 38, 2500 block of Jeannin Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Vincent Armand Grimaldi, 19, 6300 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
