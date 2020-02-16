The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Shane Michael Leone, 37, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving with a revoked license (habitual offender). Bond: $1,500.
• Casey Woodrow Reynolds, 22, 1200 block of Sugar Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by touch or strike, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and structure and petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Denise Elizabeth Tilley, 40, 10400 block of Port Everglades St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $7,500.
• Allen Terez Pugh, 51, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of financial responsibility law, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle, attaching registration plate not assigned and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
• Kevin Curtis Murphy, 53, 2000 block of Mississippi Ave., Englewood. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Leandra Sherman Pope, 87, 7500 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Edward Dylan Berrie, 37, 27600 block of Arroyal Road, Bonita Springs. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Hakeem Joel Ashley, 23, 1200 block of S.W. Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Christopher Ryan Collins, 35, 200 block of Oaks Drive, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Donald Louise Cote, 51, 1100 block of S. Narramore St., North Port. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• Erik Francis Wood, Jr., 20, of Lake Placid, NJ. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• Aaron Brady Pickle, 36, 7300 block of Elsa St., Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of defendants. Bond: $620.
• Brendan Lee Pintzow, 23, 7100 block of Spinnaker Blvd., Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Juan Esteban Martinez, 44, 300 block of N. 15th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeffrey Michael Buhrow, 45, 300 block of Citrus Drive, Nokomis. Charge: driving without a license. Bond: none.
• Cameron Lee Cooley, 44, of Sarasota. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Bond: $8,120.
• Joseph Scott Torres, 40, 1400 block of 10th St., Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $315.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Luke George Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: battery by touch or strike and damage of property over $200 and under $1000. Bond: $1,000.
• Luis Manuel Galan, 52, 12100 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: trafficking of cocaine, 28 grams or more or less than 150 kilograms.
• Jennifer Ann Howard, 48, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
• William Scott Steinmetz, 53, 19100 block of Billfish Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• Daetonio Walls, 25, 10 block of W. Walnut St., Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $200.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nathaniel Lee Phelps, 26, 2300 block of Mission Valley Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: disorderly contact, corruption of public moral decency.
• Douglas Oscar Worth, 56, 500 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Javier Catalan, 34, 100 block of Alafara St., Seffner, FL. Charge: violation of conditions of pretrial release. Bond: $1,000.
• Christopher Michael Culp, 43, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
