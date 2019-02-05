The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Sean Patrick Orawe, 24, 21300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Gregory Earl Kadlec, 49, 500 block of Fenton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
• Spencer Leopold Pierre, 37, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Lori Elizabeth Davis, 29, 4200 block of Worcester Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Jacinto Terrazo-Brito, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Casey Robert Johnson Sr., 27, 11000 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Joseph Alvin Greene, 28, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Colton Corpus, 18, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
• John Speicher, 23, 400 block of Crystal Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court, petty larceny and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lorraine Evans, 44, 4300 block of Blitzen Lane, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
• Summer Kruse, 30, no address listed. Charges: brug possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment, resisting an officer without resistance. Bond: $3,000.
• Jennifer Jones, 34, 4700 block of Laramie Court, North Port. Charges: impersonation, use of another’s ID without consent, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), use of false ID adversely affecting another. Bond: $4,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
