The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Valeria Tolanteno Costa, 47, 900 block of Via Forma, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Michael Duane Rice, 62, 27100 block of Sunnybrook Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment of a person against their will and battery. Bond: $8,500.

Duane Scott Baggott, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Niuvar Jose Duque Becerra, 28, of Orlando. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Ronald Joseph Chamberlain, 46, 2700 block of Morrietta Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation and driving while license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: none.

Hector Carlos Gordilla-Perez, 30, of Miramar, Fla. Charge: driver present non-current insurance. Bond: $2,500.

Loren Scott Smith, 31, Cove Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.

Anthony Vincent Maurer, 20, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.

Jessica Ashley Lyons, 30, of Brooksville, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Patricia Pearl Wheeler, 60, 18200 block of Robinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $3,000.

Brian Thomas Trowbridge, 25, 23000 block of Nugent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:

Steven Robert Shaffer, 39, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant and violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Daniel Imely, 24, 500 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Jeremy James Jennings, 26, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation from Manatee County (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $5,500.

Schelly M. Mack, 60, 600 block of Cheryl Lane, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ashley Lizabeth Hayes, 31, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $120.

Ronnie Christopher Perry, 22, 4000 block of Cave Terrace, North Port. Charges: felony battery, battery, petty theft and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,120.

