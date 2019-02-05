The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 31, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael Zackary Stover, 51, 2400 block of Mangrove Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brian Keith Arrigo, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage and loitering or prowling. Bond: $3,500.
• Samuel Belsito, 51, 1400 block of Liggett Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Corrine Lemae Belles, 34, 1200 block of Setliffe Court NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Leilani Lyn Alcisto, 32, 1200 block of Richter St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Tyrone Glenn, 56, 4300 block of Ewing Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery — second or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Armando Aranzolo-Avendano, 49, of Key Largo. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Juan Carlos Paniagua-Mandujano, 23, 600 block of Frey, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Kelley Lynn Carr, 52, 1300 block of Seagull Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $10,000.
• Casey Jo Baine, 33, 5600 block of Beachwood St., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Tyric Keon Vessel, 38, 1600 block of Nuremburg Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Cortney Elizabeth Golden, 30, of Nokomis. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Chantal Natatia Bajakian, 26, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Margarite Octavia Glover, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Henry Romero-Contreras, 7000 block of Billiar Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, unlawful blood alcohol, DUI, alcohol or drugs, DUI, refusal to submit to test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
• Morgan Hobart, 34, 2700 block of Parrot Road, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, larceny, petit theft, second degree, first offense. Bond: $17,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Christian Guild, 20, 200 block of Coronado Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drugs, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, drug equipment and or use. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Letizcia Bell, 26, 4200 block of Hungary Road, North Port. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,500.
• Cortnee DeGross, 29, 1600 block of Nucelli Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI, alcohol or drugs, DUI, unlawful blood alcohol, refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $620.
• Robert Jeffers, 45, 1200 block of Salford Road, North Port. Charge: Battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
• Kelly Smith, 23, 22000 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny, petit theft, second degree, first offense, resisting recovery of property. Bond: $620.
• Joshua Thompson, 23, 1100 Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: drug equipment possession, moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended. Financial liability violation. Bond: $860.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.