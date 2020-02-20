The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Keith Michael Dmitrieva, 50, of Venice. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and reckless driving 1st offense. Bond: $2,000.
Steven Arsen Sarafian, 61, of St. Petersburg. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ashley Renee Stanton, 31, 80 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Trenton Bailey Hingson, 18, 16300 block of Maya Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Justin Harm Oleson, 48, 4300 block of Albacore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense and leaving the scene of crash involving property damage. Bond: $5,000.
Timothy Paul Brown, 54, 18200 block of Morrison Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $20,000.
Wesley John Pickrell, 41, 9100 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, convicted felon fails to register and possession/display of cancelled revoked driver’s license. Bond: none.
Rashida Elecia Arscott, 41, 1600 block of Nuremberg Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $5,500.
Leonard Andrew Dorris Jr., 39, 22000 block of Larimore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $4,000.
Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 35, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dale Wayne Keaser, 55, of Myakka City. Charges: three underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.
Dallis Jean Walchle, 32, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, selling methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Matthew Basilotto, 34, 800 block of East 3rd Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Melissa Joy Philman, 28, 200 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lea Tuepker, 45, 27300 block of Las Lomas Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Mykel Jayms Hummel, 22, of North Fort Myers. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Bernadette Mcmahon Joseph, 64, 2200 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery. Bond: none.
Daniel Alexander Joseph, 24, 400 block of Comstock Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: Aggravated battery. Bond: $25,000.
Michael William Kiernan II, 36, 200 block of Allworthy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: Aggravated stalking: follow, harass, cyber-stalk, credible threat to person, contempt of court: violate financial responsibility misrepresent insurance. Bond: $2,000.
Brandy Lyn Swartz, 27, 6100 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: administrative hold for Charlotte County: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Carmine Capuano, 34, 2100 block of Sunset, Venice. Charges: Failure to obey law enforcement to stop, possess vehicle with altered numbers, driving while license is suspended revocation status, failure to register motor vehicle, probation violation: battery. Bond: $5,620.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
