The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Shaquille Tyrone Amyod Lewis, 26, 100 block of Rotonda Lakes Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.

• Daniel James Grenier, 61, 15000 block of Maple Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.

• Madison Ann Martin, 20, 2000 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

• Stephen Anthony Macchi, 41, 100 block of Easton Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession and delivery of methamphetamine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

• Mauricio Andres Gomez, 36, 100 block of Carlisle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,500.

• Brianne Lee Mackessy, 39, 2300 block of Duke Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Kyle Tyler Grable, 28, of Coldwater, Miss. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, resisting officer without violence, battery by intentional bodily harm and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $26,000.

• Donald Lamar Brantley, 22, 6000 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Calvin Eugene Jackson II, 29, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Cody Bill Corbett, 30, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.

• Chester Joseph Matlock, Jr., 45, 4300 block of Heraldo Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Karrie Rochell Lawrence, 55, 8500 block of Fordham St., Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

• Brian Martin Verescak, 34, 6200 block of Hamilton Drive, Fort Myers. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Tabatha Ann Voswinkel, 40, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, permitting unauthorized operator to drive and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Cortney Michelle Gable, 25, 8200 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and criminal mischief. Bond: $1,620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael Andrew Lomrantz, 39, 8700 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.

• Christopher Joseph Lordo, 35, of Sarver, PA. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Christian Allan Penkert, 50, 300 block of W. Langsner, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court, person on property after hours. Bond: $2,000.

• Jeremy Josheph Petrosky, 42, 800 block Azure Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $740.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

