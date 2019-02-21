The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Lynn Brier, 27, 30 block of Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charge: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kaycee Lynn Caffee, 29, 30 block of Bunker Place, Rotonda West and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jose Antonio Rodriguez Lozano, 35, 27100 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $870.
• Gia Marie Maldonado, 19, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation, four counts of selling methamphetamine, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Mary Elizabeth Clark, 26, 3500 block of Montgomery Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $6,000.
• Polly Tamar Joachim, 24, 2100 block of Bermuda St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Susan Elaine Ostrowski, 68, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another, resisting an officer without violence, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Nathan Alan Menardt, 34, 22300 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: willfully abusing a child without causing great bodily harm and battery. Bond: $8,000.
• Tiesha Brianne Fisher, 33, 1200 block of Gantry Road, North Port. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $6,000.
• Craig James Klingel, 31, 2000 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $3,000.
• Nicole Marie Crea, 29, 4000 block of Wooley Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Adam Joseph Burke, 39, of Detroit, Mich. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• John Joseph Fahey, 25, 21400 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing in stolen property, false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300, and two counts of grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.
• Deone Shakur Greer, 22, 21500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Isaiah Hakeem Smith, 22, 3300 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Christopher Thomas Ourk, 27, 3500 block of Cessna St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Taylor Luke Starling, 31, of Brandon, Fla. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Erin Speroni, 37, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
• Katie Burek, 29, 1300 block of South Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: drugs, possession of marijuana, more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Curtis Holley, 34, 4000 block of Mokena Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Jonathan King, 33, 5400 block of Grobe Terrace, North Port. Charge; damage to property — criminal mischief, $200 and under. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alexis Heyos, 51, 1000 block of Spencer Street, North Port. Charges: non-moving traffic violation, non-current insurance, violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $620.
• Jake Johnson, 20, 3100 block of Circle Ville Street, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $500.
• Linda Messenger, 62, 6600 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Salvatore Sicilano, 34, 20000 block of Xita Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges; contempt of court: violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
