The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Leon Tolbert Jr., 27, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: nonsupport of dependents and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Paulette Michelle Miller, 48, 2800 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $4,000.
• Donald Wayne Mayhugh, 49, 3500 block of Depew Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Paxton Lee Stratton Jr., 20, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and two counts of selling marijuana. Bond: $14,000.
• Kevin Paul Doucette, 60, 4100 block of Joseph St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Fabio Elermi Carrion, 36, 22400 block of Bette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,000.
• Patrick Joseph Maitland, 55, of North Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Robert Thomas Waltman, 55, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $100.
• Michael Bernard Matters, 60, of Jackson, Georgia. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $7,000.
• Justin Francis Benoit, 40, of Gibsonton, Fla. Charges: two counts of failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,500.
• Alan Joseph Ward, 30, of Fort Myers. Charges: four counts of violation of probation, failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• John Williams, 24, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,000.
• John Michael Santasieri, 69, 7000 block of Fancy St., Englewood. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nathaniel Frederick, 61, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole. Bond: none.
• Stephanie Marie Johnson, 51, 5300 block of Maze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Brian Moorman, 49, 500 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Darren Schure, 32, 200 block of W. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, petit theft. Bond: None.
• Kelly Thompson, 35, 8200 block of South Sanjacinto Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, writ of bodily attachment, nonpayment of child support. Bond: $574.
• Thomas E. Acklin, 41, 5200 block of Sunvale Road, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, violation of injunction protection, domestic violence. Bond: None.
• Anthony Fraley, 37, 200 block of Conrad Road, Venice. Charge: grand larceny, theft less than $10,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Matthew Michaels, 37, 400 block of Euclid Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court, petit larceny, first offense, criminal mischief over $200. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Dollarhide, 25, 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue, Sarasota. Charges: contempt of court, drug possession of a controlled substance, narcotics equipment possession. Bond: none.
• Daniel Lisitsin, 32, 15000 block of Kitts Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Whipple, 20, 1300 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: None.
• Bryan Teague, 33, 100 block of Golf Club Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled drug without a prescription (Buprenorphine). Bond: $1,500.
