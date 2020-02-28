The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Patrick Johnson, 32, of Willowbrook, Illinois. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jillian Krystal Anagnos, 34, 200 block of Maraca Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: $9,000.
Jessica Gould, 41, 24500 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
James Michael Burrell, 37, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Gerald Anderson, 56, 3300 block of DePew Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
Christopher David Knighting, 22, 20200 block of Gentry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Brian Michael Smith, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Christopher Browell Kay, 36, 2400 block of Bendixen Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, petty theft-third subsequent offense and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Frank Street Clair Carpenter Jr., 38, 1500 block of Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $10,000.
Robert Wayne Goss, 48, 100 block of Concord Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Guerdy David Geffrard, 31, 4600 block of Kenoska Street, North Port. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $10,000.
Cortney Elizabeth Golden, 31, 1300 block of Settlers Drive, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ronald Jay Dushek, 50, of Murphy, N.C. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Eric Michael Benson, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Ryan Joseph Maurer, 20, 9100 block of Carnation Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,000.
Scott Joseph, 29, 2400 block of Deedra Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $405.
Robert Allen Culbert III, 59, 18600 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
Justin S. Nunes, 18, 8200 block of Consul Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $2,000.
Stephanie Ann Taylor, 37, 100 block of Godfrey Avenue NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Sniri Shlomo Sharon, 28, of Nashville, Tenn. Charge: petty theft-first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua Shane Crider, 39, 400 block of Tabor Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000, violation of probation, and possession of burglary tools. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Michael Nemechek, 35, 5200 block of S. Prime Terrace, North Port. Charges: Charlotte County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Gabriel Rivera, 45, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: Charlotte County writ of bodily attachment for non-payment of child support and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $790.
Shayne Carpenter Ward, 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: administrative hold for Charlotte County and four counts of Charlotte County charges of violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rolando Daniel DeTouche, 52, 8500 block of Atmore Avenue, North Port. Charge: sexual battery. Bond: none.
Christopher Michael Parisi Jr., 21, 5300 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear on a petty theft charge. Bond: none.
Stacia Anne Surpitski, 35, 4800 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $500.
Henry Adam Ware, 31, 5700 block of Fran Court, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $2,120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Damien Patrick Donovan, 46, 10400 block of Crooked Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Christy Feinberg.
