The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tyler Jay Brugman, 27, 3900 block of Colony Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Edwin Alfonso Williams, 39, 1200 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $13,000.
• Maria Magdelina Montanez-Colon, 63, 5600 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Angeline Elane Lorber, 41, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Peggy Diane Ford, 36, 30300 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $2,500.
• Charmaine Gem Cohen, 34, 22200 block of New Rochelle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Pedro Jose Rivera Colon, 32, 23200 block of Gold Coast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage and battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Jeremy Branson Ard, 22, 3300 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Rex Allen Kennedy II, 34, 22500 block of Ashton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
• Mary Elizabeth Clark, 26, 3500 block of Montgomery, Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.
• Joseph John Julian II, 24, 100 block of Norfolk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling marijuana, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, selling synthetic narcotics schedule I or II, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.
• Melquiades Segura-Alvarez, 44, of Labelle, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $1,000.
• Kristen Nichole Guelfi, 22, 7100 block of Holsum St., Englewood. charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Tatiana Marie Martinez, 34, of Cape Coral. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Nicholas Daniel Solana, 29, 23200 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and willfully abusing a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,000.
• Douglas Antonio Smith, 36, 500 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $900.
• Edward Dewelden Breneman Jr., 37, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Lee Santos, 22, 400 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Mandy Dae Wheeler, 32, 100 block of Carlisle Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Marissa Neil Carin Spooner, 25, 200 block of Hunter St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeppe Bennetsen, 22, 2606 block of Peake Street, North Port. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $15,000.
• Michael Theodore Porter, 34, 510 block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $1,320.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Anthony Arpa, 30, 5756 block of Sabal Trace Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Joshua James Harding, 27, 6605 block of Elmwood Road, North Port. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court for failure to appear (original charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia) hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.
• Jason Edward Roy, 40, 20339 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.