The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Scott Bell, 50, address withheld. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jordan Leanne Strefling, 25, 2200 block of Picnic St., Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Freeman Harris Jr., 36, 1100 block of Oxsalida St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
• Jordan Louis Borges, 18, 22300 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
• Tyler James Shepard, 29, of Enterprise, Oregon. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• David Lee Mosley Jr., 63, of Babson Park, Fla. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: none.
• Corey Gene Hendershot, 28, 15200 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
• Keith Andrew Suber, 37, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of committing aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $150,000.
• Rosemarie Bernice Brown, 35, 21200 block of Gaylord Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:
• Calvin Bryant, 57, 2200 block of Simonton Ave., North Port. Charge: Probation violation, driving with a suspended license, DUI. Bond: None.
• Laura Sue Curtiss, 47, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: Cocaine possession, drug equipment, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Angela Dawn Greenway, 51, North Port. Charges: Disorderly conduct, brawling-fighting, corrupt moral decency. Bond: $120.
• Brandon James Johnston, 32, 4100 block of Azora Street. Charges: Probation violation, sale/manufacture/possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). Bond: None.
• Juanita Jane Moyer, 45, 8400 block of San Pablo Avenue. Charges: Drug possession without a prescription (meth), drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Daniel Shaver II, 27, 600 block of Apple Way, Venice. Charges: Probation violation, possession (meth, X2, heroin).
• Joseph Lee Skipper, 44, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Sarasota (arrested by Venice PD). Charges: traffic violation/driving with suspended license, DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $15,500.
• Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice (arrested by North Port PD). Charges: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Bjorn Ingram Stornes, 33, 4300 block of Kessler Terrace, North Port. Charges: Possession controlled substance, violation of probation, held for CCSO. Bond: none.
