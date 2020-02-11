The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Charles Brandon Martin, 39, 6100 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Esau Glen Harris, 61, 800 block of Burlen St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
Jamel Jason Jones, 26, 1300 block of Capricorn Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of more than one valid driver’s license. Bond: $8,500.
David Allen Cunningham, 53, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant. Bond: $20,000.
Kevin James Ecker, 21, 800 block of Brenda Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.
Erik Travis Anderson, 36, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $542.
Hunter Thomas Eaton, 22, 7500 block of Veterans Parkway, Port Charlotte. Charges: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous and perjury not in an official proceeding. Bond: $7,500.
Paul Gordon Fredette, 55, 2100 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Matthew Christopher Johnson, 38, 21500 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 3100 block of North Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Alexander Melnitchouk, 31, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charges: three counts of violation of probation and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Bjorn Ingram Stornes, 33, 4300 block of Kessler Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kevin Saru Garcia, 28, of Miami. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Maycon Raul Lopez Rodriguez, 24, of Highlander Beach, Fla. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $2,000.
Derek William Armiger, 34, 100 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Rachelle Rose Scribner, 35, 300 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Joseph Henning, 29, 100 block of Bell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and out of county warrant. Bond: $6,070.
Nina Elizabeth Robles, 22, of Arcadia. Charges: two underlying charges, failure to return driver’s license registration when insurance cancelled and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Frank Francisco Holbert, 64, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $2,500.
Robert Lee Cardell Jr., 51, 23300 block of Billings Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Theofane James Deamon, 32, 200 block of Harbor Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Roy Walter Larsen Jr., 31, 2000 block of Candace Estates St., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving while license is suspended). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Jesse Clements, 29, 4500 block of Enid Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: DUI). Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
