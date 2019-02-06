The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Takawnza Chiquitaedith Douse, 32, of Swainsboro, Georgia. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kayleigh Renee Johnson, 29, 70 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Casey Jo Baine, 33, 5600 block of Beachwood St., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Tyric Keon Vessel, 38, 1600 block of Nuremburg Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Christopher Thomas Ourk, 27, 3500 block of Cessna St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
• Kellmis Jose Fernandez-Mayz Jr., 35, 1st block of Barstow St., Port Charlotte. Charge: $388.
• Marvin Guy Breton, 36, 800 block of Webster Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Edgar Allen Venturato, 27, 22100 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Tjavi Devonurel Greenmcknight, 32, of Orlando. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.
• Michael Johnathon Gilsten, 32, of Marietta, Georgia. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kalvin Jermain Jones, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $24,000.
• Rafael Maurice Vega, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• John Jay Dausey, 50, 5000 block of North Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Luis Enrique Sanchez, 21, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Ryan David Williams, 31, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI drugs or alcohol. Bond: $5,000.
• James Anthony Pusateri Jr., 53, of Sarasota. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Katherine Marie Pendleton, 51, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Jeremy Phillip Peters, 31, 200 block of South Waterway Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Sean Patrick Hoyte, 50, 3300 block of Monarch St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Neil Gregory Hoyte, 39, 3300 block of Monarch St., Port Charlotte. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and battery - second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Daymond Davis Nolte, 39, 2600 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Arturo Calixto Fontes De La Torre, 37, of Miami. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Lisa Dangelo, 50, 800 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, DUI causing serious bodily injury. Bond: None.
• Kathryn Glanton, 38, 1000 block of Purdue Street, North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substances without a prescription (Subutex and Methamphetamine). Bond: $3,500.
• Damien Laufer, 18, 900 block of Inlet Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of liquor by a person under 21, violation of posted beach curfew. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Narcizo Perez-Tovar, 30, 500 block of Komquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Mara Zivkovich, 57, 12000 block DeLeon Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI, unlawful blood alcohol or drugs, two prior convictions. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Hunter Moore, 22, 7200 block of Dateland Street, Englewood. Charge; DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.