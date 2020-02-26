The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Ronald Baez, 28, of St. Petersburg. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, two counts of possess counterfeit driver’s license or ID, two counts of falsely emboss or alter credit card. Bond: $21,000.

• Laila Alyce Martin, 32, 400 block of Rio Villa Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Jonathan Michael Neely, 36, 11300 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

• Danasia Dannylle Federick, 24, 200 block of Surinam, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Preston Michael Dunn, 23, 3500 block of Cessna St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Kellie Lynn Coe, 36, 23100 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.

• Francesca Ann Esposito, 32, 8100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, selling opium or derivative schedule I or II within 1,000 feet specified area, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling heroin, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Adam Craig Topolski, 42, 400 block of Troutdale St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, attaching registration license plate not assigned, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Ryan Tibor Suta, 38, homeless of Murdock Area. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $520.

• Witline S. Theresias, 38, of Miami. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Matias Ordonez Guiner-Obandy, 33, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Stefanie Lynn Bell, 35, 6200 block of Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Charlie Eugene Wallace, 42, of Belleview, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Gaye Woosley Lamka, 58, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Michael James Morrison, 44, of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Chase Morgan Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: Probation violation: larceny petty theft, carrying concealed weapon, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Marlene Kay Hogeland, 73, 2300 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Trespassing: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• Michael George Mcvey, 53, 7500 block of Oxwood St., North Port. Charge: Driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: none.

• Philip Elliott Figarsky, 61, 1800 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI unlawful blood alcohol 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Tyler William Kirby, 18, 3300 block of Sikeston Ave., North Port. Charge: Probation violation: grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael David Kaczmarek, 39, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: none.

• Richard Alan Stanhope Jr., 56, 900 block of W. Cayman, Venice. Charge: Fleeing law enforcement with lights siren active. Bond: $1,500.

• Keenan L Smith, 39, 300 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: Out-of-state fugitive: Kenosha County, Washington. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Daniel Hayes Halvey, 29, of St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.

