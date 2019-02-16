The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Mayo Ramirez Gutierrez, 28, of Wimauma, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Joseph Stephen Gaydos Jr., 27, 16600 block of Alcapulco Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $2,000.
• Henry Joseph Casiano, 63, 1200 block of Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Douglas Antonio Smith, 36, 500 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $900.
• Joseph Andrew Johnston, 22, 2400 block of Deedra St., Port Charlotte. Charges: selling synthetic narcotics schedule I or II, three counts of selling marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Harold Earl Allen III, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Scott Allan Combs, 54, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
• Ashley Renia Moree, 24, 200 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Dylan Anthony Shawn Rodgers, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Tyler Alexander Breedlove, 25, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Isabelle Samantha Davis, 18, 80 block of Bunker Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Dennis Davis Carroll, 63, of Bay Heights, Charlotte County. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
• Brittany Lynn Weiss, 32, 400 block of Porto Alegra, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving under the influence 4th or subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.
• Christopher Browell Kay, 35, 2400 block of Bendixen St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Barry Thomas Dekmar, 61, 4000 block of Kilpatrick Road, Englewood. Charge: second-degree petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Luis Gabriel Galan, 25, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: DUI, unlawful blood-alcohol level with a person under 18 and possession of marijuana). Bond: none.
• Timothy Patrick Goode, 48, 100 block of Antigua Circle, Engelwood. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $1,060.
• Michael Anthony Millmine, 44, 1200 block of Shore View Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• David Daniel Okeefe, 51, 100 block of Circle Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Keith Jason Wright, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, property damage of more than $200 but less than $1,000. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Lynn Brier, 27, 100 block of Virginia Court, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and petty theft). Bond: none.
• Tamara Jeanette Cadet, 31, Bradenton. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Amanda Ann Fox, 21, 7400 block of Crock Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
• Kelli Renee Krause, 48, 3500 block of Duar Terrace, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Wade Thomas Neuenswander, 51, 3500 block of Duar Terrace, North Port. Charge: permitting an unauthorized person to drive. Bond: $120.
• Paul Michael Paquette, 43, 3600 block of Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Christopher Allen Phillips, 39, 600 block of South Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: hold for Jefferson County, Missouri, out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Matthew Ryan Vicich, 35, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Erik Salvador Saldana-Caballero, 47, Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Jean Morrison Stevens, 43, 6500 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charges: hold for Palm Beach County for grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and failure to appear (original charge: possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $11,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.