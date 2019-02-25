The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:
• Jason Nathaniel Motz, 45, 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.
• Anthony James Mangett, 41, 5100 block of Palengos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Andrew Daphnis, 36, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Barbara Ann Raduenz, 68, 3200 block of White Ibis Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Diane Jeanette Miller, 53, 9400 block of Galaxie Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, municipal ordinance violation and tempering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $23,000.
• Diane Crol Todd, 64, 7400 block of Seamist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $8,000.
• Nickolas Robert Muxlow, 30, 20300 block of Copland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Bond: $7,500.
• Charles Backus Moore, 32, 2400 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.
• Timothy Joseph Roberge, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Alicia Marie Dacosta, 28, 500 block of Lowell Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Alexis Xavier Lopez, 24, of Miami Gardens, FL. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $3,500.
• Dan Gregory Wells, 36, 5200 block of Placid View Drive, Lake Placid. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: none.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
