The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jose Rafael Gonzalez Nieves, 39, of Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Darren James Rodriguez, 54, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jonathan Arthur Dick, 44, 200 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, and three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Amanda Ashley Kinsolving, 32, 30400 block of Cedar Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Tiffany Marie Howard, 28, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

Burton Clark Bell Jr., 20, of Port Orange. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Lysander Wayland Garrabrant, 37, 1100 block of Cornelius Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Jeffrey Lee Scott, 45, 1600 block of Sheehan Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Nicole Allison Broadwell, 35, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.

James George Hrabak, 52, 17000 block of Best Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.

David Lee Manning, 31, 2400 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.

Yerandi Fleites-Quesada, 24, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charges. Bond: none.

Kelli Coglianese Rodgers, 56, of Fort Myers. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: none.

Oscar Yovany Osorto Garcia, 30, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Tristen Boley, 19, 2400 block of Harbor Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Tara Blasi, 28, 17200 block of Ursula Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Andrew Gohl, 34, 23400 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michael William Kiernan Jr., 36, 200 block of Allworthy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Gerald Marshall Lemmon, 30, 21000 block of Alpine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, reckless driving 1st offense, and possession of more than one valid driver’s license. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

