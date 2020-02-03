The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Lorena Hernandez, 26, of Wimauma, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Thadeus Xavier Wander, 27, 22200 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant and DUI. Bond: none.

Tessa Danielle Ratliff, 19, 100 block of Danforth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).

Cody Delane Bryant, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Nicholas Emmanuel Tsourakis, 29, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, battery and grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $13,500.

Patricia Suzanne Reardon, 23, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

Brandon James Johnston, 32, 4100 block of Azora St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Jeremy Joseph Myers, 26, 12200 block of Spinnaker Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, nonresident driver license required, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Penelope Kocsis, 46, 500 block of Edwards St., Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Edward Vincent, 31, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $2,500.

Amanda Renae Franklin, 41, of Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Paul Edward Malaterra, 43, North Broadway St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving without license revoked habitual offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Richard Joseph Leonard, 62, 11100 block of Second Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Ann Marie McGinnis, 44, 2000 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Daniel Sava Gajinovich, 40, 4400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: leaving the scene of a crash with no serious injury). Bond: None.

Brandon Scott Neri, 25, 700 block of N. Jackson Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Joshua Michael Rabideau, 30, 6300 block of Labrea St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Jessica Marion Bjorge, 37, 6000 block of Marion St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Reppard Lynn Little, 48, 1100 block of SW Mildred St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-state fugitive (Dooly County, Georgia). Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Josiah Mikkel Gomez, 23, 1100 block of Joann Drive, North Port. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.

Christos Constantine Christolias, 37, 20600 block of Romagna Place, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Tracy Eugene Ward, 26, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Israel Davis Sherman, 46, 900 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Anne Easker

