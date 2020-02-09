The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Jennifer Michelle Hein, 30, 80 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.

Vincent Michael Mauro, 40, 800 block of East 7th St., Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Michael Henry Rosier, 62, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Rickey Harry Cressy, Jr., 44, 3100 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Miriam Lois Knight, 63, 2100 block of Floyd Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michelle O'Quinn Bunch, 54, 400 block of Avella St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $3,000.

Jason Anthony Morgan, 40, 4300 block of Pates St., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Alejandro Hernandez Echeveria, 59, 14300 block of S.W. 289th Terrace, Homestead, FL. Charge: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

John Christian Mazza, 42, 2900 block of Holly Ave., Englewood. Charges: felony or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,000.

Houston Christopher Welker, 21, 2800 block of Shell Pit Road, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

John Keith Davis, 39, 6600 block of N.W. Pinehurst Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of out of county warrant. Bond: $5,500.

Melvin Luke Hodge, 54, 700 block of Agabedis Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $2,000.

Dustin Andrew Joseph Kline, 32, 1400 block of Kenesaw Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, two counts of resisting an officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $21,000.

Nicole Lynn Dennis, 28, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Timothy James Laclaire II, 32, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $3,000.

Malgorzata Miroslawa Bujwid, 55, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and a court order of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,000.

Charles Allen Krick, 33, 13500 block of Longwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.

Jeffrey Arthur Dooley, 60, 7000 block of Placida Road, Cape Haze, FL. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

Anthony Jenard Richardson, 37, 200 block of Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of resisting an officer without violence and a court order of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $4,000.

Kim Misun, 39, 300 block of E. Grace St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Markovich, 35, 2300 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Sheri Christine Szabo, 34, 300 block of Fairhaven St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Cody Ray Arney, 27, 22500 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $7,000.

Diann Kroeger, 52, 8200 block of Antwerp Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Luke Marcus Jon Kroeger, 26, 8200 block of Antwerp Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Marc Anthony Kroeger, 51, 8200 block of Antwerp Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Brian Thomas Kelley, 56, 2800 block of Cincinnati St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jason William Ashby, 49, 70 block of Zenith St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Daniel Scott Burch, 45, 2500 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

Mark Eugene Davis, 53, 1900 block of Greenlawn Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Chelsea Nicole Johnson, 26, 8100 block of Chesebro Ave., North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Joan Marie Maurer, 62, of Woodbury, MN. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Claudio Ricardo Parra, 71, 14100 block of Myakka Pointe Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Myeka Antwanette Bouie, 38, 400 block of W. Showalter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments