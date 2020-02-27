The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jose Ernesto Macias Herrera, 31, of Sarasota. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $10,000.

Michael James Morrison, 44, of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering or prowling. Bond: $15,000.

Caleb Andrew Geisendorfer, 18, 2400 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).

Kasie Marie Moon, 32, 11900 block of Boothe Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none (supervised release).

Pascal Richard Dalphond, 38, 14500 block of Frizzell Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts lewd or lascivious molestation victim 12 years of age to 16 years of age. Bond: $200,000.

Darryl Sumner Smith, 53, 18300 block of Twilite Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $25,000.

John Wesley Roberson, 28, 300 block of Fairhaven Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $11,000.

Stephen Wayne Arrighi, 53, of Miami. Charges: county ordinance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $6,000.

Linda Susan Schellinger, 29, 100 block of Broadway Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Krista Ann Lueck, 48, 6400 block of Tilly Street, Englewood. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Camryn James McDougal, 20, 9400 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).

Natoria Latrice Williams, 23, of Brandon. Charge: failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Jessie James Palon Sr., 52, of Arcadia. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Ryan Kirk Roath Sr., 36, of Arcadia. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

Ryan Joseph Maurer, 20, 9100 block of Carnation Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Daniel Hayes Halvey, 29, of St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Gabriel Rivera, 45, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

Sarah Elizabeth Matrango, 32, 6200 block of Montcalm Avenue, North Port. Charges: petty theft second-degree first offense, two counts of resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.

Lauri Lynn Miller, 40, 5500 block of Trumpet Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth). Bond: $1,500.

Kevin Walter Schultz, 33, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

Michael Edward Schultz, 31, 8500 block of Rarsul Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, contempt of court: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.

Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Douglas James Callegari, 58, 8600 block of Lancelot Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Samuel James Fox, 22, 6200 block of Sooner Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Aaron William Iliou, 22, 4200 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: no driver’s license. Bond: none.

Brian Patrick Leslie, 46, 20200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation (original charge: DUI alcohol or drugs second offense). Bond: $5,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Keith Edwin Shaffer, 47, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: no driver’s license) and petty theft (second-degree, first offense). Bond: $200.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments